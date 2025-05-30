Russell Wilson details three traits that make Steelers HC Mike Tomlin an all-time great Hall of Fame coach

Russell Wilson played one season under Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in 2024. Although Wilson will play for the New York Giants in 2025, the veteran quarterback has opened up on why he feels Tomlin is an all-time great coach.

In an episode of the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast that was released on Thursday, Wilson detailed three special traits about Tomlin while suggesting that he will be a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.

"I think there's three things about Mike Tomlin that's special," Wilson said (20:25). "The first thing is his ability and his obsession. His work ethic. He’s up early at 4:30 in the morning, watching the film himself. Like, head coaches don't do that. He's in a little cave doing his own thing, watching himself. He has his process and his plan, that's the first thing.

"I think the second thing is his ability to connect to players is remarkable. His ability to have connectivity, his ability to relate to the Black kid, to the white kid, to the guy that's been successful, the guy that's just starting to find that motivation and turn that up, and also be able to neutralize it and turn it down too when it's too high or whatever. Just to be able to connect in each moment throughout the game

"And then I think ultimately the thing that's like really unique about him is talking about the ability to embrace the noise, the ability to embrace the obstacles, and all that. He stares it right in the face, and he doesn't run from it. I think he does a good job with that, you know. So those are things that make him unique, and obviously he's one of the all-time great coaches. He's a guy that's going to be in the Hall of Fame and everything because of what he's been able to do."

The Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007. He led the team to the Super Bowl title in 2009. Across 18 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin has posted a 183-107-2 record in the regular season. He also has an 8-11 record in the playoffs.

In the past seven seasons, Tomlin's Steelers have made it to the postseason on four occasions. However, in each of the four seasons that they made the playoffs, Pittsburgh failed to make it past the wild-card round.

When Russell Wilson played under Tomlin last season, he recorded 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions and two rushing TDs across 11 regular-season games. Although the QB led Pittsburgh to the playoffs, Wilson and Co. lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

This offseason, the Steelers have made big changes to their squad while also releasing Wilson. They are still looking to sign free agent Aaron Rodgers, who is yet to commit to the franchise.

Russell Wilson expected to be QB1 for New York Giants in 2025 season

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson signed for the New York Giants this offseason. He inked a one-year, $10.5 million contract, which included an $8 million signing bonus.

Wilson is expected to lead the Giants' offense at the start of the 2025 season. He is likely to get the nod over Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito and rookie Jaxson Dart.

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl title in 2015. He is also a 10-time Pro Bowler.

