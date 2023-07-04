While Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the most successful NFL quarterbacks over the last decade, he also has a signature personality. He's almost defined by his infinite positivity and motivating messages with an emphasis on his religious beliefs and spirituality.

One of the many ways he expresses this part of himself is through the content he puts out on his social media accounts.

Wilson often shares inspirational and religious messages to his personal Twitter accounts, mostly in the mornings and almost daily. On this 4th of July during the 2023 NFL offseason, he instead focused on his home country, the United States of America.

He shared this patriotic tweet from his personal account early in the morning:

"Grateful for our freedom & our military sacrificing for us all!"

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

His wife Ciara joined in the celebration of USA's freedom from her own personal Instagram account:

Russell Wilson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, before being raised in Richmond, Virginia. The NFL world has often seen him celebrate his religion, but this time he's honoring his patriotism as well.

The veteran quarterback is well-known for his charitable work, supporting his community and giving back in many different ways. One of the best verifications of his philanthropic work is being awarded the prestigous Walter Payton Man of the Year award following the 2020 NFL season.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have done legendary work for charitable causes

Russell Wilson and Ciara

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara always remained active in the community. They often focused on getting themselves involved in many different charitable causes before developing their own Why Not You foundation. They continue to run their charity and contribute to Seattle's causes, despite Wilson being a part of the Denver Broncos now.

Among the highlights of their philanthropy is consistent work with the Seattle Children's Hospital, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Charles Ray III Diabetes Association. They have also been known to visit military bases, including Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell Wilson and Ciara partnered with Food Lifeline and donated over a million meals to those struggling to make ends meet. Their extensive work in Seattle earned them the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award in 2022.

Wilson fully intends to extend his massive charitable footprint to the Denver area now that he's a Bronco. Just months after his arrival last year, he reportedly pledged at least half a million dollars to Denver-based charities.

