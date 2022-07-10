5 NFL players who are known for their philanthropic side

NFL players are mostly known for their incredible abilities on the football field. The league is filled with some of the best athletes in the entire world who are all capable of putting together impressive performances on a given day. Football is where their legacy starts, but it goes way beyond that with many players.

In addition to being professional athletes, most NFL players are celebrities as well. The wealth and fame they have gained from playing professional football has made them notable figures in the public eye.

While this means every move they make is examined closely and can sometimes lead to trouble, it also provides opportunities for them to do a great deal of good.

Many NFL players are just as well known for their great deeds off the field as they are for their performances on it. Many have used their platforms to make a big difference while promoting causes that are important to them. Here are five NFL players who are recognized as dedicated philanthropists.

#5 - Jimmy Graham

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham has put together a solid NFL career as a tight end with four different teams across 12 seasons. He has been selected to five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams while accumulating 85 career touchdowns.

Graham has been a pioneer in supporting the military, including through his nonprofit organization, The Jimmy Graham Foundation. He has also worked closely with Salute to Service as well as supporting veterans and their families through the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

#4 - Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has already been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL during his young career. He has accumulated an impressive 58.5 sacks across just five seasons with the Cleveland Browns while being selected to three All-Pro teams.

Ask.com @AskDotCom With his Tackle Thirst Campaign, #Browns DE @Flash_Garrett pledged $5,000 to the @WaterboysORG for every sack he made, encouraging fans and local business to pitch in as well. buff.ly/3plQBpH With his Tackle Thirst Campaign, #Browns DE @Flash_Garrett pledged $5,000 to the @WaterboysORG for every sack he made, encouraging fans and local business to pitch in as well. buff.ly/3plQBpH https://t.co/f1V7dSC4eJ

Garrett has been impressive off the field as well. He is involved in many charitable efforts and social justice projects. Providing access to clean water is one of the causes he works closely with, including directly with the Waterboys Organization, where his Tackle Thirst Campaign donated money for every sack he made last season.

#3 - Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans has been one of the most consistently dominant wide receivers in the NFL since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eight years ago. He has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his career while being selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Evans has been just as consistent off the field with his charitable efforts and philanthropy as he has been on the field, catching passes and scoring touchdowns.

The Mike Evans Family Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He has also been a huge advocate for voter participation in elections.

#2 - Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson helped the Seattle Seahawks appear in two Super Bowls and came away with a victory in one of them during his legendary career with the team. He was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason, so this year will be his first with a new team.

NFL @NFL



2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Russell Wilson.2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. #NFLHonors (by @nationwide) @seahawks @dangerusswilson Russell Wilson.2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. 🙏 #NFLHonors (by @nationwide) @seahawks @dangerusswilson https://t.co/udG5BIkGhc

While Wilson has been a legend on the field in Seattle, he has been one off of it as well. He won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2020 for all of his charitable efforts, including for hunger relief and against racial injustice.

He has donated over one million dollars through various causes, including Feeding America and his own nonprofit organization, the Why Not You Foundation.

#1 - Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history, exceeding 65 receptions and 850 receiving yards every season since he took over as the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been selected to seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams.

Kelce's work off the field has been extremely productive as well. He has focused on helping children and low-income families by partnering with Operation Breakthrough.

He also has his own nonprofit 87 & Running Foundation, which provides many services, including improving childhood education systems and providing pandemic relief.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far