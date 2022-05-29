Top 5 highest paid TEs in the NFL ft Travis Kelce

Elite tight ends are some of the most valuable offensive weapons in the NFL. They can contribute in many ways, including catching passes and helping in blocking schemes. Their versatility is what makes them uniquely valuable.

The value of tight ends has increased in recent years based on the amount of money they have been receiving in new contracts. Entering the 2022 NFL season, the top 11 highest paid tight ends make at least $10 million per season.

So, on that note, let's take a look at the five highest paid players in the position, ranked by contract AAV.

#5 - Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - $14 million

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens signed Mark Andrews to a four-year contract extension worth $56 million during the 2021 NFL season. He responded in a big way, putting together the best season of his career and being the top-producing tight end last season.

Andrews led all tight ends last season with 1,361 receiving yards and tied for the lead with nine touchdowns. Only five wide receivers in the entire league recorded more receiving yards than Andrews during the 2021 season, demonstrating his massive value to the Ravens' offensive scheme.

#4 - David Njoku, Cleveland Browns - $14.19 million

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns gave David Njoku a four-year contract extension worth more than $56 million during the 2022 NFL offseason. Just about half of it comes in guaranteed money for Njoku.

David Njoku has not reached 60 receptions, 900 receiving yards, nor five touchdowns in any season of his career so far. But he has become one of only four tight ends to ever earn a contract with an AAV of more than $14 million.

#3 - Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles - $14.25 million

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles made a tough decision during the 2021 NFL season about what to do with their two top-tier tight ends, Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. They couldn't really pay both of them, so they opted to let Ertz go and sign Goedert to a contract extension worth $57 million over four years.

Goedert responded by making the 2021 season the best of his career so far, setting a new career high with 830 receiving yards. He is trending in the right direction entering the 2022 NFL season, and is expected to receive a full workload as a top tight end and an important part of the Eagles' offensive plans.

#2 - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - $14.31 million

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been the most consistently dominant receiving tight end in the league since he took over the starting job for the Kansas City Chiefs eight years ago.

He has eclipsed 850 receiving yards every season, while also exceeding 1,000 yards in each of the last six seasons, and surpassing 90 receptions for the last four consecutive years.

Kelce's career statistics are on par with elite wide receivers, showing how valuable he is from the tight end position. The Chiefs rewarded him by making him one of the highest-paid tight ends of all time, earning more than $57 million over the next four years.

#1 - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers - $15 million

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers gave George Kittle the largest contract of any tight end in NFL history when they signed him to a five-year deal worth an even $75 million, inclduing $40 million in guaranteed money.

Kittle has been consistently productive as a receiver, recording, at least, 70 receptions for 900 yards, and five touchdowns in three of the last four seasons. He is also widely considered to be one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, which is extremely valuable to the 49ers' run-heavy offensive scheme.

