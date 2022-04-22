3 Deebo Samuel replacements the San Francisco 49ers should consider 

Deebo Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract for the 2022 NFL season. In a shocking twist of events, he has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers after being unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

If the 49ers do in fact trade their superstar wide receiver, they will have a ton of production to replace in their offense. Deebo Samuel primarily played wide receiver last season but also spent time at running back while accumlating 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection.

With the free agency period still open and the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, the 49ers will have plenty of options to replace Deebo Samuel if he does get traded. Here are three names they should consider.

3 Potential replacements for Deebo Samuel

#1 - Velus Jones Jr.

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. is a mid-round projected pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who possesses a similar skill set to Samuel. He is versatile enough to line up all over in an offensive formation, has elite speed at a 4.31 40-yard dash time and is big-bodied at 5'11 tall and 205 pounds.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo The #49ers just wrapped up a pre-draft visit with #Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr, Versatile player as a returner/receiver who moves well with the football in his hands. If only the Niners had a need for somebody like that… The #49ers just wrapped up a pre-draft visit with #Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr, Versatile player as a returner/receiver who moves well with the football in his hands. If only the Niners had a need for somebody like that…

The wide receiver prospect out of Tennessee recently met with the 49ers for a pre-draft interview, demonstrating that the organization has already expressed interest in his skillset.

#2 - Treylon Burks

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the 49ers don't currently own a first-round pick in this year's draft, if they were to trade Samuel, they would most likely receive one in the return package.

Sam Choudhury @SC_FFB “He’s a bigger Deebo Samuel.” @JeffRatcliffe ’s evaluation of Treylon Burks in the @FTNFantasy 2022 rookie scouting guide. Samuel for the right to draft Burks, who says no? “He’s a bigger Deebo Samuel.” @JeffRatcliffe’s evaluation of Treylon Burks in the @FTNFantasy 2022 rookie scouting guide. Samuel for the right to draft Burks, who says no? https://t.co/MiGAAM9ed2

The 49ers have shown a preference in drafting larger wide receivers, such as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and Burks fits that trend at a massive frame of 6'2 tall and 225 pounds. If the 49ers trade their way into the first round, Treylon Burks would fit well in their offensive scheme.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is probably the best available free agent wide receiver, and his style of play fits what the 49ers generally ask of their wide receivers. Landry is a tough receiver who does most of his work in the middle of the field while making contested receptions. The design and scheme of Kyle Shanahan's quick-fire play-action passing offense with the 49ers seems to fit Landry well.

Edited by John Maxwell