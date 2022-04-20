3 best landing spots for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel 

Deebo Samuel recently stated that he would refuse to participate in the San Francisco 49ers' workouts during the 2022 NFL offseason unless he received a new contract. Shortly after, he doubled down on his stance, officially requesting a trade to a new team.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come.

There will likely be a large market of teams interested in signing Samuel, as he was one of the best all-round offensive players during the 2021 NFL season.

He spent most of his time as a wide receiver and chipped in as a running back, accounting for 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection.

While many teams will be interested in trading for him, the 49ers will likely be selective in where they send Samuel if they do trade him.

The 49ers are expected to be contenders for the 2022 NFL season, so they may choose to avoid trading him to another top contending team, especially within the NFC.

With that strategy in mind, three potential destinations make sense for Deebo Samuel in the trade market.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Just because Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, as @JeffDarlington reported, doesn’t meant the 49ers have to make one. But it is, at the very least, one more gigantic subplot to mix into Draft week, with other teams now figuring out ways to land one of the league’s top weapons. Just because Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, as @JeffDarlington reported, doesn’t meant the 49ers have to make one. But it is, at the very least, one more gigantic subplot to mix into Draft week, with other teams now figuring out ways to land one of the league’s top weapons. https://t.co/Ag8PwkciOK

Potential trade destinations for Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

#1 - New York Jets

The New York Jets were reportedly close to acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs before Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets organization is looking to make a significant upgrade to the wide receiver position, so they could be players in the market for Deebo Samuel.

The Jets have two top ten picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so they have the appropriate assets to make a trade happen if they pursue one. Samuel could potentially reunite with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was previously the defensive coordinator for the 49ers.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been aggressive in their pursuit of improving their roster. They have made several trades and free-agent signings over the last couple of years to build a playoff-caliber team.

During the 2022 NFL offseason, their focus was to acquire a new quarterback via trade, but they have failed to do so. The Panthers could potentially change course and instead bring in another weapon. Samuel is also from South Carolina, so it would be somewhat of a homecoming for him.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of another wide receiver. While breakout star Michael Pittman exceeded 85 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards last year, no other player on their roster eclipsed 40 receptions or 400 receiving yards. Acquiring Deebo Samuel could potentially turn their most significant weakness into one of their strengths entering the 2022 NFL season.

