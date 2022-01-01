5 biggest breakout stars from 2021 NFL season

Every year the NFL features new breakout stars. The 2021 NFL season is no different. Several players have burst onto the scene while far exceeding their general expectations prior to the start of the season. Some players have even reached legitimate superstar status, owing to what they have accomplished on the field this year. Here are five NFL players who have broken out the most in 2021.

NFL's biggest breakout players in 2021

#5 - CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

After a decent rookie season where he recorded two interceptions in 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys, Trevon Diggs has broken out in a big way in year two. He has catapulted himself to becoming one of the best defensive backs in the entire NFL this year. He leads the league with 11 interceptions entering Week 17 and is tied for first with 21 passes defended as well as defensive touchdowns with 2.

No player has done it in 40 years. #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is the first player with 11 interceptions in a season since Everson Walls had 11 in 1981.No player has done it in 40 years. #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is the first player with 11 interceptions in a season since Everson Walls had 11 in 1981.No player has done it in 40 years.

#4 - WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson

No Pro Bowl for Cordarrelle Patterson but there is a touchdown again for him

Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the more surprising breakout players of the 2021 NFL season. After having a somewhat mediocre career for eight years with four different teams, he has seemingly found his place with his fifth team in year nine, the Atlanta Falcons. Patterson has 1,102 offensive yards and 11 touchdowns this season. That is more than he had over the previous three seasons combined.

