3 NFL teams that should make free agent TE Zach Ertz a priority

Zach Ertz was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the trade deadline during the 2021 NFL season. He was playing in the final year of his contract and was surpassed by Dallas Goedert on the depth chart, which is why he was on the trade block.

Zach Ertz was extremely productive across 11 games with the Arizona Cardinals, emerging as one of the top targets for Kyler Murray. He recorded 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns while helping the Cardinals reach the NFL Playoffs.

Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable Expect the re-upping of Zach Ertz to be the Cardinals top priority once free agency begins.



In just 11 games Ertz netted 81(!) targets and had an immediate rapport with Kyler Murray. After surrendering several resources for the Pro Bowler, Keim will be aggressive in keeping him. Expect the re-upping of Zach Ertz to be the Cardinals top priority once free agency begins.In just 11 games Ertz netted 81(!) targets and had an immediate rapport with Kyler Murray. After surrendering several resources for the Pro Bowler, Keim will be aggressive in keeping him.

After the Cardinals were unable to work out a contract extension with Ertz and decided not to place the franchise tag on him, he is now an unrestricted free agent. Here are three teams that should be aggressive in pursuing the 31-year-old tight end during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Potential landing spots for Zach Ertz in free agency

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were unable to prevent Ertz from hitting free agency, but that doesn't mean they still can't work out a new deal. They don't really have a solid option to replace him on their roster, especially with Maxx Williams entering free agency as well.

Matt Verderame @MattVerderame I’m told the Cardinals have been in talks with TE Zach Ertz, as there is mutual interest in a reunion.



Ertz shined w/ Cards in 2021, catching 56 balls for 574 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games.



If Ertz hits free agency, he’ll have big market with Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku all tagged I’m told the Cardinals have been in talks with TE Zach Ertz, as there is mutual interest in a reunion.Ertz shined w/ Cards in 2021, catching 56 balls for 574 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games.If Ertz hits free agency, he’ll have big market with Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku all tagged

The Cardinals have several key offensive players set to hit free agency, including AJ Green, Christian Kirk, James Conner and Chase Edmonds. Retaining Ertz would help keep some continuity within their offense while providing them with a proven starting tight end that knows their system.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

Jared Cook, Donald Parham and Stephen Anderson, the top three tight ends on the Los Angeles Chargers roster, are all unrestricted free agents in the 2022 offseason. Ertz would give them the replacement they need while also serving as a positional upgrade.

The Chargers are in one of the best salary cap situations this offseason, with more than $42 million in available cap space. They have already signed Mike Williams to a massive extension and should continue surrounding Justin Herbert with as many weapons as possible.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks should be in the market for a tight end with both Gerald Everett and Will Dissly set to hit the free agency period. Zach Ertz would upgrade for them in that position while adding another weapon in the passing game. The Seahawks have nearly $50 million in available cap space to improve their roster after trading away Russell Wilson and releasing Bobby Wagner.

Edited by Windy Goodloe