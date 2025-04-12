Russell Wilson drops 3-word message as he works out with Giants receivers at Georgia Tech

Russell Wilson hyped up his workout with New York Giants teammates at Georgia Tech. The veteran quarterback linked up with wide receivers Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson and tight end Theo Johnson.

Wilson previously worked out with tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Greg Dulcich in a session that also saw Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jesse Matthews.

Wilson shared a three-word message on an Instagram story that featured him preparing to throw the ball.

"All Blue Baby! @nygiants," the former Super Bowl champion captioned the post.

Wilson's story

Wilson joined the Giants last month after tumultuous stints with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. He was considered an option for the Steelers if Aaron Rodgers declined to play for the AFC North franchise.

The Giants signed Wilson and Jameis Winston in the quarterback room to compete for the starting role after having Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock under center.

After a 3-14 record, they earned the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. They could draft either of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, who are considered top QB picks in this year's draft.

Wilson couldn't start the season for the Steelers in Week 7 against the New York Jets. He started with four consecutive wins, but after the Cleveland Browns beat them, they only won two more games for the rest of the season.

Giants insider questions potential QB move in 2025 draft due to Russell Wilson

While the idea of the Giants passing on a quarterback prospect in the upcoming NFL draft is gaining more traction, insider Dan Duggan said on Saturday that they should take that route.

"I don't understand a lot of the popular narratives about QB draft decisions," Duggan wrote. "The Giants having Russ and Jameis for 2025 and the Saints possibly not having Carr for 2025 should have very little impact on the decision to draft a QB in the top 10. That decision should exclusively be based on if you think the pick can be a franchise QB for 10+ years."

The Giants have been named a potential landing spot for cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter. They will have plenty of options to pick at No. 3, but as things stand now, their upcoming selection is anybody's guess.

