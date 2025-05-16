Russell Wilson enjoys "family time" with Ciara, kids and private chef service as QB braces for Giants debut season

Russell Wilson spent some memorable time with his wife, Ciara, and kids this NFL offseason. The QB is gearing up to play in his debut season with the New York Giants.

On Thursday, Russell Wilson shared a family picture on Instagram, expressing gratitude to Airbnb for their "amazing chef service":

"Family time over Easter! A Fun New York Easter Weekend with the Babies! Thanks @airbnb for gifting this amazing Chef Service!"

The QB wore a blue T-shirt, while Ciara was in a white top. Their four kids also sat by their side to enjoy the delicious meal.

On April 21, the family celebrated Easter together, and Russell and Ciara shared a post on Instagram with a caption:

"What A Beautiful Day! Jesus Is Risen! Happy Easter!"

The Wilson girls donned pink outfits, while the boys wore white and blue. The pair posted several pictures, including some where the kids were seen collecting eggs.

Russell Wilson shares a heartfelt message for his wife on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Russell Wilson shared a reel on Instagram featuring his wife, Ciara, and their kids. He posted the journey of the couple over the years, and also of their kids from trips and some pictures of their wedding.

Wilson penned down a sweet message for his wife.

"Happy #MothersDay @Ciara! Our babies have the best mom, friend, and role model. You inspire us every day! Your love is strong! We are so so blessed God gave us you. We love you!!! You are so good at this Mom thing let’s have another. … Cheers to the idea of “Cinco!” 😍 & Cheers to you for FOREVER being the best Mom!"

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in 2016, a year after they had first met. They got engaged in March 2016 before walking down the aisle four months later.

Russell Wilson and Ciara welcomed three kids together, while the American singer also shares a baby boy with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future. The pair welcomed their first baby, a girl, Sienna Princess, in 2017, before a son, Win Harrison Wilson. was born in 2020. In 2023, Ciara gave birth to her second daughter, Amora Princess.

