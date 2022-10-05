Russell Wilson fantasy injury update: Has the Broncos QB injured his shoulder?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a cracked shoulder, according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson was restricted during practice on Monday after suffering the injury in the team's 32-23 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

JPDAILYSPORTS @JCPGATA Broncos' Wilson 'doing good,' expects to play TNF: Though Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was officially listed as "limited" on the injury report for consecutive days this week with a right shoulder injury, Wilson said Tuesday he expects to be a full… dlvr.it/SZWCmX Broncos' Wilson 'doing good,' expects to play TNF: Though Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was officially listed as "limited" on the injury report for consecutive days this week with a right shoulder injury, Wilson said Tuesday he expects to be a full… dlvr.it/SZWCmX https://t.co/Xo8x6z668g

Russell Wilson was supposedly listed as limited on Monday due to an injured right shoulder. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented on the situation, saying:

"Yeah, he got dinged up in the game, and, you know, he's just a bit sore today. We'll make sure to watch out for him and manage him throughout the week."

Hackett said he doesn't think the quarterback will miss Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, Wilson's progress during training on Wednesday will probably determine if he enters the game with an injury designation.

Russell Wilson's improvement with the Broncos

Over the past few seasons, the Broncos' defense has strengthened their attack. However, Wilson is improving the defense this season.

He brings a dependable quality that none of the Broncos' recent quarterbacks have had: escapability and stretching plays in the face of increased pressure. Additionally, having an experienced veteran like Wilson on the pitch is comparable to having an extra coach in the huddle.

The quarterback's seasoned influence is aiding his teammates in learning Nathaniel Hackett's new system more quickly and effectively.

Improving week by week, Wilson's attack could be on track to become one of the finest in the NFL this year. The Broncos may very well have their best chance of winning the AFC West for the first time since 2015 if Wilson's influence translates into success on the field.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR



On Tuesday, just 48 hours before the Broncos’ next game against the Colts, Wilson discussed the injury and his status for Thursday Night Football.



thednvr.com/russell-wilson… Russell Wilson came away from Sunday’s game loss with an injury to his throwing shoulder.On Tuesday, just 48 hours before the Broncos’ next game against the Colts, Wilson discussed the injury and his status for Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson came away from Sunday’s game loss with an injury to his throwing shoulder.On Tuesday, just 48 hours before the Broncos’ next game against the Colts, Wilson discussed the injury and his status for Thursday Night Football.thednvr.com/russell-wilson…

Should you start Russell Wilson in Week 5 if he's fit to play?

The seasoned Pro Bowl quarterback performed significantly better in the Week 4 loss than in his first three games with his new team. In addition to adding another 29 yards and a score on the ground, he completed 17 of his 25 throws for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos will have a short week to prepare, so keep an eye on the situation over the next 24 hours. If he is passed to feature in Week 5, Russell Wilson might be a good choice for your fantasy team. The Colts aren't particularly having the season they'd hoped for. At 1-2-1, they're having a lackluster start to the season, sitting behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

If Wilson cannot play against the Colts, the backup quarterback is Brett Rypien.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far