Russell Wilson gets 100% real on expectations with Giants after $21,000,000 move

Russell Wilson's first day with the New York Giants already had expectations clearly set by the quarterback.

As he signed his one-year, $10.5 million deal, which could rise to $21 million, he spoke to reporters to set the record straight:

"I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day. I think this team is really looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process.

"In the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process and how we create a great winning culture and how do we continue to establish that and to really build on things that we do well."

Russell Wilson arrived at the Giants after a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback, who's 36, enters the fourth stop of his career after playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and the Steelers.

Wilson was the second veteran quarterback signed by the franchise during free agency. One year before, the Giants had signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal. They were also interested in signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he's expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead.

Russell Wilson's signing doesn't prohibit Giants from drafting a quarterback at #3

With New York signing two veteran quarterbacks during free agency, the need for a quarterback with the third overall pick diminishes. But according to Giants reporter Art Stapleton, that doesn't mean the franchise will 100% not draft a quarterback high in 2025.

Stapleton points out the failures of Daniel Jones over the past two years as a reason for stacking passer options. After he had signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023, Jones' performances took a nosedive, and he was released midway through the 2024 season.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward, widely considered the best quarterback of the 2025 class, is expected to be the first pick of the draft for the Tennessee Titans.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has also been touted by many analysts, while a trade up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose stock is around the end of the first round, is also a possibility.

