Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson endured a career-worst season last year as he struggled to make the switch from Seattle to Mile High. There were reportedly a lot of unhappy people inside the building last year as the plan was a Super Bowl, not a 5-12 season.

One player who had a front-row seat to what was happening in Denver was linebacker Bradley Chubb. While he was only there for eight of Wilson's games last season as he was then traded to the Miami Dolphins, Chubb praised how Russell Wilson took on the criticism last year. He stated that Wilson was the same person throughout all the hard times.

NFL fans on Reddit saw the post regarding Chubb's words on Wilson and naturally, many gave their thoughts on it, with one fan saying that he was just a weird dude.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he’s just a weird a** dude. Completely anecdotal but I went to college in VA around when he was at Wisconsin and a buddy of mine played at Collegiate with him and that was basically his take."

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Russell Wilson last season.

So it appears that most NFL fans' feeling toward Wilson are pretty similar and there is a hope that under Sean Payton's guidance, Denver will be a far better team than last season.

What are expectations for Russell Wilson and Denver next season?

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

To be fair, the bar isn't exactly set that high: just be better than last season. After Wilson went 4-11 through 15 games and posted his lowest touchdown total of just 16, there are areas for improvement.

That's where Payton comes in. Many think it will be a quick fix and due to Payton's offensive genius and Wilson will be "fixed" sooner rather than later.

But in truth, it will likely take time, something that Wilson doesn't necessarily have. With the AFC West absolutely brimming with talent as the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers all calling it home, getting a playoff spot is going to be tough.

But is getting a playoff spot secured the benchmark for the Broncos next season? For many, it simply has to be given what the franchise gave up for Russell Wilson and the money he is paid.

Will he be able to turn things around under Payton? In short, he simply has too.

Poll : 0 votes