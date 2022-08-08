Russell Wilson heavily booed by Seattle fans during Sue Bird's final regular season game: VIDEO

It seems as though Russell Wilson is no longer a welcome presence in Seattle. He was booed during the legendary Sue Bird’s final regular season game. The Seattle Storm star was given a heartfelt ceremony prior to the Storm’s home finale.

The team played in front of a sold-out crowd. It was the biggest in the team’s history. It was also the largest to ever see a basketball game at the Storm’s home court at Climate Pledge Arena.

Bird was shown a video package with various tributes, including one from the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback, which led to boos from the crowd. She also received video tributes from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, and her partner, soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe.

Those boos are likely to do with him being traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Seahawks owner Jody Allen placed the share of his trade to the Broncos on the quarterback himself. Allen said Wilson was the one who wanted out of Seattle. Allen, however, wished him the best:

“While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud, and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day. I trust our leadership to take us into the future, and know we all wish Russell the very best.”

However, at his introductory press conference, the new Broncos quarterback said quite the opposite, in that the trade was mutual:

“Yeah, I didn’t initiate it. It was definitely mutual. Along the way, there’s definitely been a lot of conversations, and it hasn’t been initiated. But it is what it is. I’m just happy to be here. That’s all I know.”

Russell Wilson and his career with the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Wilson spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Seahawks, starting 158 regular-season games and 16 in the postseason. Seattle’s third-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft was a nine-time Pro Bowler who led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times in his 10 seasons. In the 2013 season, he led the team to their first-ever Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl 48 over the Broncos.

The quarterback is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (37,059 yards) and passing touchdowns (292). He’s also fifth in rushing yards (4,689 yards) and seventh in rushing touchdowns.

If Wilson was booed at Climate Pledge Arena, it stands to reason he’ll get the same treatment again soon. He returns to Lumen Field in Week One when the Broncos face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

