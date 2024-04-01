Russell Wilson hypes up NC State as DJ Burns Jr. lifts Wolfpack past Duke to reach Final Four of March Madness

Russell Wilson has been defined by two teams over the course of his football career: the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. But not many people will know that he is one of the most accomplished football alums in the history of NC State and cherishes his time with there dearly.

And that was on display again on Sunday, when he congratulated DJ Burns Jr. and the Wolfpack after they defeated the Duke Blue Devils 76-64 to reach the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament:

"WOLFPACK BABY! #FinalFour

Kurt Warner doubtful if Russell Wilson can recreate Seahawks glory with Steelers

It may be safe to say that Russell Wilson's legacy was tainted by his disastrous stint as a Denver Bronco. Widely expected to return the team to Super Bowl contention when he arrived in 2022 via trade, he instead was part of one of their worst records, at 5-12.

The team then sought to improve for 2023-24 by hiring Saints legend Sean Payton, hoping that his knack for developing quarterbacks would turn the team around. But while they did improve, at 8-9, Wilson failed to impress. At season's end, he was released with three years still remaining on his contract.

Two days afterward, Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the veteran minimum. There is increased optimism that he can regain his winning ways under well-proven head coach Mike Tomlin. Wilson will join a roster with good offensive core of running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, wide receiver George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and utility player Cordarrelle Patterson.

However, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has doubts over whether this will happen. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, he said:

“Can Russell do that? Can Russell get back to being that guy he was in Seattle, which was more creative, more off-schedule type plays? More of a simple offense that says, ‘Hey, pick a guy, and sling it or go create.'”

The Steelers' offseason camp begins on April 15. After that, they have a chance to improve their offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, where they have the 20th overall pick.