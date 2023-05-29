It's Memorial Day, and NFL stars and personalities like Jim Irsay and Russell Wilson have taken the opportunity to reflect on what the day means. It's a day meant to honor those whose lives were lost in efforts to defend the United States of America and it is a sobering day for many.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson



We honor all the brave Americans who have given their lives while serving our country to protect our freedom.We pray that God blesses our heroes, those who serve, and all of their families. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay

Wilson tweeted:

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay In memory today of the heroes that have fallen for our nation 🙏🇺🇸

Irsay took to Twitter to express his feelings as well:

Many in the NFL know some who have served and potentially lost their lives. Others are related to veterans. The league and its members have a connection to the armed forces. There is always a national anthem ceremony before the game and the Salute to Service is a big event for the league.

New teammate used to dislike Russell Wilson

Before Russell Wilson came to the Denver Broncos, he was a big winner. His Seattle Seahawks were routinely among the best teams in the league. So much so, that he had put a sour taste in one of his eventual teammate's mouths.

Mike McGlinchey used to hate Russell Wilson

According to Marca, Mike McGlinchey, who played for the San Francisco 49ers, couldn't stand Wilson. He said:

"For the longest time, I really couldn't stand Russell because of how many times he beat us. Being in the locker room with him and sharing the huddle has been an incredible experience. Russ is an absolute workhorse, unmatched in his commitment to the game and his pursuit of greatness. His unwavering passion has a profound impact on everyone around him."

McGlinchey continued:

"There's no denying the reasons behind his remarkable success in the league. I'm truly excited about what we can achieve together. With Coach [Payton], Russ, and the exceptional talent on our team, we have a genuine chance to elevate Wilson's game to even greater heights."

Can McGlinchey help Russell Wilson and the Broncos turn it around this year?

