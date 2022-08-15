"You look good with 6 kids" - Russell Wilson jokingly hints at expanding family as wife Ciara gets swarmed by children at Broncos training camp

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a proud family man. Whenever Russ has a spare second, he is on social media documenting his life. Wilson's love and pride in his family is there for all to see, with his children regularly featured in these posts.

However, it seems that Russ wants a bigger family and is determined to talk his wife into expanding their family. Over the past 12 months, Wilson has dropped several hints about his desire for a larger brood. How do we know this? Well, he has posted it all on social media.

The new Broncos quarterback has once again dropped a not-so-subtle hints for Ciara. While in attendance at a Broncos training session, she was mobbed by a crowd of children.

Ciara uploaded the video of her meeting with the children on her Instagram page. Never one to miss an opportunity, Russ dropped a comment on the post which read:

"You look good with 6 kids"

So it appears that Russ has set his target at six kids. Whether the couple goes that far, only time will tell. But what about the children already on the Wilson family roster?

Here is the post by Ciara Wilson on which her husband commented:

How many kids do Russell Wilson and Ciara have?

Denver Broncos Introduce Russell Wilson and family

Russell Wilson is married to music superstar, Ciara, and the couple are second only to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in the NFL power couple rankings. Russ has two children with Ciara, and she also has a son from a previous relationship with the rapper, Future.

Russ appears keen for a six-child family with Ciara, and they are already half way there. Ciara has her eight-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple had a two-year relationship and were engaged when they separated, with accusations of infidelity directed at Future. Ciara would later gain full custody of their son, before she went on to meet Wilson a couple of years later.

xoNecole @xonecole 🏾 Ciara and her son Future as Cardi and Offset Ciara and her son Future as Cardi and Offset 🙌🏾🔥 https://t.co/SWYny2RA6Z

Born on April 28, 2017, five-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson is the couple's first child together, arriving barely a year after the pair married. Despite her tender years, Sienna has already starred in one of her mum's music videos and a Disney musical.

Known by her Si Si nickname, there's every chance that she will follow in her mum's footsteps.

Win Harrison Wilson is the couple's youngest child, who was born on July 23, 2020. There is no mistaking who Win's dad is because he is the spitting image of Russ. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight shortly after Win's birth, Ciara explained the origins of his unique name.

"That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad. Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop!' He like, plays a whole thing out. And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad's first name, which is really sweet and precious. There was a lot of love and thought put into it."

Ciara continued:

"We would talk about names and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute, he's so precious."

Time will tell as to whether Russell Wilson gets his wish for the patter of more little feet.

