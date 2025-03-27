  • home icon
  • Russell Wilson makes feelings known on Giants potentially drafting QB amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

Russell Wilson makes feelings known on Giants potentially drafting QB amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 27, 2025 06:38 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson signed earlier this week to become the New York Giants' newest quarterback. He now enters a quarterback room with Jameis Winston, Tommy Devito and potentially Shedeur Sanders as the Giants could select him with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Wilson made his feelings known as the team's likely starting quarterback. He said things can change in the quarterback room as the rumors surrounding Sanders to the Giants continue to swirl.

"The great thing about professional sports is the constant change, constant movement and everything else," Wilson said. "If we draft a quarterback, we'll make sure that he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality.
"But for me it's about the process of winning, I'm focused on winning, what I can do as the quarterback of the New York Giants to help us win, and to do everything that we can to lead."

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants that has a guaranteed $10.5 million, but can climb to $21 million depending on escalators in the contract, which are not known at the time of writing.

It will be interesting to see what the Giants do with the third pick in the NFL draft and how Russell Wilson does with the New York Giants in 2025.

Russell Wilson reportedly wanted to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Even though the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson, it appears he kept his eyes on a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reported that Wilson wanted to remain with the team throughout free agency, but ultimately signed with the Giants.

It is unclear if Wilson was ever offered a contract extension with the Steelers or if it was just the veteran quarterback holding out hope. Either way, Wilson will be suiting up for his third team in as many years and looking to finish his career on the right foot in a big media market like New York.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
