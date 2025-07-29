  • home icon
  Russell Wilson makes feelings known about Jaxson Dart taking notes from 10x Pro Bowler

Russell Wilson makes feelings known about Jaxson Dart taking notes from 10x Pro Bowler

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 29, 2025 20:14 GMT
NFL: New York Giants Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Russell Wilson makes feelings known about Jaxson Dart taking notes from 10x Pro Bowler

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has two veteran quarterbacks in the locker room ready to mentor him: Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is the future of the franchise, but the coaching staff wants to bring him along slowly.

Wilson, who is preparing to play his 14th NFL season in 2025, has spent time with Dart. Talking with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, the former Super Bowl champion discussed what he's seen from the former Ole Miss quarterback.

The veteran lauded the rookie's curiosity and interest in learning more about the game.

"I think anytime a young guy asks you questions, you always want to be able to, you know, impact him and help him in every way and, you know, we all make every player better, you know, that's—that's the goal every day... we got a team of young, hungry, humble guys that want to get—they get here early, they're ready to work, they're—they're determined, they stay extra, you know, and these fans, you know, they really wanted to."
After a lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he posted 214 completions for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns, Russell Wilson joined the Giants on a one-year, $10.5 million deal for the 2025 campaign.

He and Winston were brought in to help Jaxson Dart, the real Giants' QB1, develop.

Brian Daboll shares first-team plans for Jaxson Dart

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll detailed his plans for Jaxson Dart during his first training camp in the NFL. Daboll, who might be coaching for his job in the next two seasons, told Kay Adams on Monday that Dart will get some first-team reps to help him develop.

"He's got some in OTAs I've bounced him around here between the seconds the thirds you know there's times and we do some walk-throughs that he'll mix in with the ones but you know we'll continue to work on his developmental plan he's come he's done everything we've asked him to do since he's been here he's a good young quarterback," Daboll said.
The Giants haven't found a true replacement for Eli Manning, but Dart, who also played for Ole Miss, appears to be the answer to the fans' prayers. New York had one of the worst records in the league last season, but the picture seems to be completely different this campaign.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Orlando Silva
