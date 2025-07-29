Russell Wilson makes feelings known about Jaxson Dart taking notes from 10x Pro Bowler

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has two veteran quarterbacks in the locker room ready to mentor him: Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is the future of the franchise, but the coaching staff wants to bring him along slowly.Wilson, who is preparing to play his 14th NFL season in 2025, has spent time with Dart. Talking with Kay Adams on her &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show on Tuesday, the former Super Bowl champion discussed what he's seen from the former Ole Miss quarterback.The veteran lauded the rookie's curiosity and interest in learning more about the game.&quot;I think anytime a young guy asks you questions, you always want to be able to, you know, impact him and help him in every way and, you know, we all make every player better, you know, that's—that's the goal every day... we got a team of young, hungry, humble guys that want to get—they get here early, they're ready to work, they're—they're determined, they stay extra, you know, and these fans, you know, they really wanted to.&quot;After a lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he posted 214 completions for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns, Russell Wilson joined the Giants on a one-year, $10.5 million deal for the 2025 campaign.He and Winston were brought in to help Jaxson Dart, the real Giants' QB1, develop. Brian Daboll shares first-team plans for Jaxson DartNew York Giants coach Brian Daboll detailed his plans for Jaxson Dart during his first training camp in the NFL. Daboll, who might be coaching for his job in the next two seasons, told Kay Adams on Monday that Dart will get some first-team reps to help him develop.&quot;He's got some in OTAs I've bounced him around here between the seconds the thirds you know there's times and we do some walk-throughs that he'll mix in with the ones but you know we'll continue to work on his developmental plan he's come he's done everything we've asked him to do since he's been here he's a good young quarterback,&quot; Daboll said.The Giants haven't found a true replacement for Eli Manning, but Dart, who also played for Ole Miss, appears to be the answer to the fans' prayers. New York had one of the worst records in the league last season, but the picture seems to be completely different this campaign.