Russell Wilson motivates Malik Nabers as Giants WR issues 2-word apology to Giants fans after season-ending ACL injury vs. Chargers

Malik Nabers tore the ACL in his right knee during the New York Giants’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It happened on a deep pass late in the first half. He landed badly and had to be carted off. An MRI confirmed the injury.

On Monday, Nabers shared a sad post on Instagram. He wrote:

“I’m sorry 😔💔. Isaiah 41:10 🙏🏽”

The photo showed him in his Giants jersey, seemingly in pain. Giants veteran QB2 Russell Wilson chimed in the comment section and wrote:

"You are built for the Storm. Your best days are ahead. Here for you for life bro."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @cantguard_malik)

Malik Nabers is now out for the rest of the 2025 season.

Before getting hurt, Nabers had 271 yards and 2 touchdowns in just four games. He was the team’s top receiver and a big part of rookie QB Jaxson Dart’s offense.

To fill the gap, the Giants might turn to Isaiah Hodgins, who’s currently on the Steelers’ practice squad.

In the meantime, the New York Giants have benched Russell Wilson. After a shaky start to the season, the Giants decided to go all-in on rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Wilson was officially moved to QB2 ahead of Week 4.

He’s still active on the sideline and in the locker room, offering support and leadership, especially to Dart.

Jameis Winston, Jayden Daniels, Odell Beckham Jr. and more offered support to Malik Nabers

After Malik Nabers posted his emotional message on Instagram on Monday, several big NFL names showed up in the comments to support him alongside Russell Wilson.

Giants QB Jameis Winston wrote:

"Minor setback for a major comeback Leek."

Former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. commented:

"Every step of the way la brudda! Bounce right back."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard added prayer emojis.

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels posted two emojis: one finger crossed and a red heart.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech commented:

"Luv my dog."

Ex-Steelers star Ryan Clark wrote:

"Built for it!"

Jets TE Mason Taylor left behind a praying emoji.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @cantguard_malik)

Looking back, Malik Nabers was drafted by the New York Giants as the 6th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He played college football at LSU, where he was a standout wide receiver.

