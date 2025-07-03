  • home icon
  Russell Wilson mourns as Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash at 28

Russell Wilson mourns as Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash at 28

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 03, 2025 14:47 GMT
DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos reacts after his team
DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos reacts after his team's 17-16 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson paid tribute to late Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota and his brother, André Jota, on social media on Thursday. The New York Giants quarterback wrote on X:

"🕊️🕊️🕊️ RIP Diogo & André 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
According to ESPN, Diogo and André were killed in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, on Thursday. The report states that the brothers were found dead after their Lamborghini went off a road on an isolated stretch of highway about an hour west of Zamora in Spain.

Diogo Jota was 28 years old at the time of his death, while his younger brother, André, was 25. Condolence messages have poured in from the sports world.

Russell Wilson has publicly shared condolences for several players and individuals in recent years

In 2023, Russell Wilson paid his last respects to former Cincinnati Bengals star Chris Smith. Smith was seeking a pathway back into the NFL at the time.

"RIP Chris Smith. Praying for your loved ones," Wilson tweeted.

Furthermore, in April, Wilson expressed his condolences following the death of LSU Tigers star wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

"Praying for everyone. This hurts. Too young," Wilson wrote on X.

Russell Wilson is gearing up for his first season with the New York Giants. The ten-time Pro Bowler has spent the last few seasons bouncing around the league as he searches for a steady situation to make one last push for a second Super Bowl ring. Wilson is in a quarterback battle with Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart for the starting role.

The Giants are looking to make their first postseason appearance since the 2023 campaign. The franchise endured a rough 2024 under head coach Brian Daboll, but will hope that the addition of Wilson, Dart and other key pieces will put them back into contention in a stacked NFC.

Their regular season journey begins with a game against the Washington Commanders and concludes against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edited by Ribin Peter
