On April 5, Russell Wilson took a timeout from the playbook to show major love to his superstar singer wife, Ciara, and her bold new single. Dropping a sultry black-and-white snap of her all-black fit on Instagram Stories, Wilson went all-in, fully hyping what Ciara herself called “baby-making music.” He captioned:

“ECSTASY OUT NOW!!! 🔥🔥🌶️🌶️”

Russell Wilson pours love on wife Ciara after her bold 'baby-making music' from upcoming album

Ciara’s latest R&B drop, ‘Ecstasy’, hit streaming platforms on Friday (April 4), alongside a sensual new music video. Released under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, the single is co-written by Ciara, Courtlin Jabrae and Theron Thomas, with production from Leather Jacket and Tommy “TBHits” Brown. And even with a jam-packed schedule, juggling motherhood, marriage, business and singing career, Ciara pulled it all off in under 48 hours.

The ‘Level Up’ singer made it clear: this one’s for the ladies.

"This video and project is a true labor of love!" Ciara said. "As a woman, sometimes I feel like I’m always pouring out … But doing things like this… pours back into me! And honestly… us ladies need that.”

Her message: Refill your cup. Do what ignites your fire. While Ciara hasn’t officially announced a full album yet, ‘Ecstasy’ feels like a promising glimpse into what could be a new era.

Russell Wilson sees a mini QB in 4-year-old son Win

Looks like Russell Wilson’s next big recruit is already suiting up, and he’s only four.

“Game Face! Win is Ready!” That’s the five-word message Russell Wilson dropped on Friday while sharing a photo of his son, Win Wilson, clutching a football and rocking a Badgers No. 11 jersey from 3Brand. The Giants QB didn’t need a playbook to express his pride, just that caption and a determined little face ready for kickoff.

Win, who’s already into flag football, appears to be following in his dad’s cleats. Wilson himself started playing football at 4, and has since amassed over 46,000 passing yards, 350 touchdowns and a Super Bowl ring in his career.

Meanwhile, older brother Future prefers basketball and has often been seen courtside with the family, cheering on NBA games. Either way, the Wilson household is stacked with future stars, and QB1 is calling all the right plays at home and in New York.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

