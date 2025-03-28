Russell Wilson praises Malik Nabers' explosive skills as Giants QB prepares for new era

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is excited to be teaming up with wide receiver Malik Nabers in the Big Apple.

Ad

On Wednesday, while discussing the upcoming 2025 campaign, Wilson made clear that Nabers is a talented player who has the ability to do great things for the Giants when he gets the ball.

"Watching this freak of an athlete in Nabers," Wilson told reporters. "This guy, when he touches the ball, he may score every single time. He's been exciting. Got to talk to him along the way. He's fired up and we've had a lot of good conversations so far."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nabers had a phenomenal rookie campaign in 2024 for the Giants despite being on a team that did not have strong and consistent quarterback play. On the year, he had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

Those statistics were good enough for Nabers to earn a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team, a Pro Bowl appearance, and break the NFL record for receptions by a rookie wide receiver in a single season. The record he broke was previously held by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who had 105 receptions in the 2023 season.

Ad

Can Russell Wilson provide better QB play for Malik Nabers?

Last season, the Giants quarterback situation was a complete mess. The team started three QBs throughout the campaign: Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy Devito.

Should Wilson be the starting quarterback of the Giants in Week 1 of the 2025 season, he is an immediate upgrade at the QB position for New York and Nabers.

Ad

Though not the same quarterback he once was, Wilson is still able to control an offense and provide strong QB play from the pocket. He is accurate and has the ability to throw a spectacular deep ball.

Wilson finished the 2024 campaign with 2,482 passing yards, 18 total touchdowns, and only five interceptions, something that immediately be an upgrade from the 2024 Giants situation.

Nabers showed in 2024 what he could do while playing in a dysfunctional offense without a clear QB. As a result, it will be exciting to see what he can do with an established veteran QB throwing him the ball next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.