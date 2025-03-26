"Russell Wilson was really bad": NFL analyst slams Giants' $10,500,000 move

The New York Giants are rolling the dice on Russell Wilson, but not everyone is buying in. After signing the 36-year-old QB to a one-year, $21 million deal ($10.5 million guaranteed), the Giants are hoping he can lead them back to relevance. However, FS1’s Danny Parkins isn’t convinced.

On Wednesday, Parkins tore into Russell Wilson’s late-season struggles in Pittsburgh. While acknowledging Wilson’s midseason spark, he pointed out that the veteran crumbled in high-stakes matchups.

He further questioned how the QB still landed a job with minimal competition. His takeaway? New York’s move was more about desperation than belief.

“Russ was really bad to finish last year. He gave them a little spark in the middle of the season, but in meaningful games, the games that hopefully, I assume the Giants would like to play in again one day, he was terrible. The offense was terrible. …

"He turned the ball over. He got sacked. So the fact that he could even at 36 end a season that poorly, and get a job where the competition is fairly minimal. For Russ, it makes sense, but for the Giants, it was just what was left?” Parkins said on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball.”

Russell Wilson’s 2024 stats weren’t terrible – 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions – but they weren’t elite either. RotoWire’s 2025 projections paint a similar picture: 2,610 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight picks. Solid, but not game-changing.

Some analysts, like USA Today’s Jacob Camenker, see upside in the deal (“he at least gives them an upgrade”), but the real test will be on-field.

Giants' QB puzzle: Russell Wilson in, but what about Shedeur Sanders?

The Giants shook up their QB situation, but did they also send a message about Shedeur Sanders? By signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million ($10.5 million guaranteed), the Giants locked in a veteran starter. But with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their plans at QB are now murkier than ever.

Russell Wilson’s arrival seemingly pushes Jameis Winston, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal, into a backup role. It also complicates the Giants’ draft outlook.

If they were eyeing a rookie QB, does this mean they’re out on Sanders – or are they avoiding a repeat of their Daniel Jones mistake, rushing into a first-round pick at the game’s most important position?

The Giants upgraded at QB without committing long-term. But now, the spotlight shifts to the draft. One question’s answered, but plenty more are left hanging in New York.

