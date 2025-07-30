Russell Wilson reveals luxurious gift for Malik Nabers for Giants WR's 22nd birthday

Russell Wilson is gearing up for his first season with the New York Giants and has already developed a strong relationship with his new teammates. The quarterback has also joined the Giants' training camp, which started last week.On Monday, Wilson spoke with Kay Adams on FanDuel TV about his game and his fellow teammates. The host asked him about the gift he brought for Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on his 22nd birthday. The one-time Super Bowl champion said that he got Nabers a crossbody Gucci bag.Nabers celebrated his birthday on Monday, and after his training camp practice, he also joined Kay Adams to discuss his relationship with the Giants' new starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.&quot;I would probably say dynamic, too,” Nabers said. &quot;But I would probably say it’s like a true quarterback-receiver relationship. I try to get to know him off the field as much as I can. I know he is busy, he has a lot going on, he’s a celebrity, but I try to get as much information out of him as possible.“He’s been very helpful in my journey so far. With the leadership that he has added to the quarterback room, the offense, the receivers, the sky is the limit for us, and I’m hoping we reach that,&quot; he added.Malik Nabers is heading into his second season in the NFL. He was a first-round pick in last year's draft. Meanwhile, Wilson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.In his last campaign, Wilson recorded 2,482 yards passing along with 16 touchdowns. He will start the new season with the Giants on Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.Russell Wilson bonds with young fans during Why Not You Foundation sessionLast week, Russell Wilson shared a few moments from his practice session with the Why Not You Foundation on Instagram. In the caption, he shared his experience.&quot;Incredible day with @whynotyoufdn at practice yesterday. Everything that you need to be what you want to be is within you!!! 🙌🏾 @nygiants,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson posted a snap of signing autographs for the kids and also a few group pictures with them. The Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit organization, founded by the quarterback in 2014, which works to support education, children’s health, and fight poverty.