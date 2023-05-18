There have been a lot of storylines surrounding Russell Wilson and his first season as a Denver Bronco. With the team failing, naturally, people came for Wilson.

There were rumors of unrest in the locker room, players not liking his "star treatment" such as having an office in the Broncos headquarters along with a car parking space.

But Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has lifted the lid on what Russell Wilson is like as a teammate. Speaking on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Jackson revealed he has nothing but love for his quarterback.

Jackson said:

“I have a great amount of respect for Russ. I mean, obviously, it's a lot of different opinions out about Russ, that people questioning, you know, is he genuine, is that he, really who he is? Russell is who everybody sees, you know, he's a great guy."

"He's a great teammate, he’s a God-fearing man, you know, a family, a family guy, you know, and when he's in the building, he's super positive and he's a great leader.”

Russell Wilson needs a bounce-back year with Denver

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

Wilson's first year at Mile High was disappointing. He finished the season with a 4-11 record, threw just 16 touchdowns (career low), and had 11 interceptions. It was also just the second time in his career he didn't make the Pro Bowl.

Now with Nathaniel Hackett out and Sean Payton in as head coach, much is expected of Russell Wilson next season. The AFC West is a stacked division, but many still believe that Denver with Wilson and Payton can make serious noise in the AFC.

In truth, Wilson will have to as the Broncos gave up a lot to acquire him and his first season was a letdown. There have been reports that if Wilson doesn't improve, then Payton won't hesitate to pull the trigger and move on.

Next season promises to be a fascinating one for many reasons, with how Russell Wilson fares being top of the list.

