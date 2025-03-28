Russell Wilson’s contract incentives: Full breakdown of QB’s $10,500,000 deal with Giants

The New York Giants hope they addressed their starting quarterback situation on Wednesday by signing Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, which includes an $8 million signing bonus, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. He’ll have $2 million of his contract guaranteed, along with a $500,000 workout bonus.

The former Super Bowl champion can earn up to $2.5 million in play-time incentives. He can also collect an additional half million if he’s involved in at least 65% of the Giants' snaps next season. If he takes part in 75% of their snaps, he’ll collect $1 million; if he plays in 85%, the amount goes up to $1.5 million.

In addition to play-time incentives, Wilson has several performance-based bonuses. If his passer rating exceeds 96.0, he’ll receive $500,000. An additional $500K is available if his completion percentage is at 64% or higher. He’ll gain another $500K if he tosses at least 20 touchdowns and maintains a passer rating above 88. He’ll get an extra $250,000 if he throws for 30 touchdowns and has a passer rating above 88.

If Wilson throws for more than 2,500 yards while maintaining a passer rating of 88 or higher, he’ll earn another $250,000. He can double that amount by throwing 3,500 yards in 2025 and matching that passer rating.

If Wilson leads the Giants to the post-season, there’s another $2.5 million for the taking, while he can collect $750K should the G-Men make the playoffs and he features in at least 55% of their snaps.

Playing 75% of their snaps along with a playoff appearance will get him $1.5 million, while he can gain $500K by playing 55% of their snaps and winning a playoff game in 2025. That amount would double if the Giants win two playoff games.

Lastly, he’ll get up to $3 million in win incentives. For any game in which he plays in at least 55% of the snaps and New York wins, he’ll collect $176,470.59.

Russell Wilson’s performance history

If Wilson can stay consistent with his recent performances, he’ll stand a good chance of collecting some of those bonuses. He’s never had a completion percentage below 60%, going above 64% eight times. Wilson has thrown for over 3,500 yards six times in his career, and over 2,500 yards on nine occasions. Meanwhile, he’s had a passer rating of over 96 eight times and has thrown for 20 touchdowns or more 11 times while throwing 30 or more five times.

The trickiest money for him to earn might be the playoff incentives. Wilson’s only made the playoffs once in his last four NFL seasons, while the Giants have only been to the post-season once since 2017 and only had one winning campaign over that stretch (9-7-1 in 2022).

