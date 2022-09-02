"Meet my secret sauce" - Russell Wilson's wife Ciara announces new venture in $100 billion industry

Russell Wilson’s R&B star wife Ciara is taking on a beauty skincare line. Popstar Rihanna previously tapped into the market that focuses on women of color, and now Ciara is hoping to make her mark as well. Ciara recently announced her new venture on Instagram.

The “Goodies” singer fulfilled her fans’ wishes:

“You’ve been asking… and here it is. Meet my secret sauce.”

The beauty product is called OAM, which stands for “On a Mission,” and the brand debuts online on September 15.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are making big money moves

Ciara is not the only member of the Wilson family who’s signing lucrative deals. Russell Wilson recently agreed to a five-year extension worth $245 million with $165 million guaranteed. The Denver Broncos have locked up their prized asset following his blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. https://t.co/uk6yelOL3j

Wilson has not yet played a regular-season down for the Broncos. But the front office presumably has seen enough of the quarterback throughout training camp to feel confident about investing in him for the next five seasons. With Wilson committed, the Broncos have an impressive offensive foundation in place for the foreseeable future. They include wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and running back Javonte Williams.

Unfortunately, Tim Patrick is out for the season with a torn ACL. But wide receiver K.J. Hamler, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and running back Melvin Gordon will provide plenty of punch for the Broncos offense. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will have a lot of options in the upcoming season. Hackett has transitioned from being Aaron Rodgers’s offensive coordinator the last few seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The AFC West will feature big-name quarterbacks in addition to Wilson. There's Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Many fans expect every division game to be a high-scoring affair given the offensive talent on the field.

If the Broncos’ receivers can take their game to the next level, they will push teams to the limits. The AFC West is a division ripe with star receivers and tight ends. These include Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Darren Waller (Raiders), Davante Adams (Raiders), Hunter Renfrow (Raiders), Keenan Allen (Chargers), and Mike Williams (Chargers).

We will see how Wilson and the Broncos get on when the season kicks off in under two weeks.

