Ciara and Vanessa Bryant have been friends for a long time. The two are supportive of each other's professional and personal endeavors. Hence, when Natalia Bryant made her runway debut at the Versace Spring 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week, the wife of Russell Wilson could not stop herself from congratulating the 20-year-old.

The daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers all-star Kobe Bryant took a break from her studies to hit the runway for the Italian luxury brand. It was the first time she walked at a fashion show since signing with IMG Models in 2021.

Natalia uploaded a series of glamorous pictures from the runway to her Instagram. She expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity and wrote:

"VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!! 💫 Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."

Ciara, like a proud aunt, congratulated her for her achievement and wrote on her Instagram story:

"So proud of this moment! Go Nani 💃🏻"

The 'LevelUp' singer hyped up Natalia Bryant for scoring her first modeling gig at Versace's show in Milan (image credit: Ciara Wilson's Instagram story and comment section of Natalia Bryant's Instagram post).

The Grammy-winning singer also commented on Natalia's post and wrote:

"Go Nani Go!"

Mrs. Wilson and Natalia Bryant shared a heartwarming moment at the Fear of God Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

Ciara Wilson laughed hilariously when asked about co-parenting with her Future

The pop star recently gave fans a peek into her co-parenting dynamic with her ex, Future, during an interview with The Shade Room. When asked about co-parenting, Ciara responded with a laugh, implying that actions speak louder than words. Ciara and Future are parents to a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, and despite their past tumultuous relationship, they appear to successfully share custody.

Ciara's relationship with Future has been rocky since they called off their engagement in 2014. She moved on to marry Russell Wilson, and the couple now has two children together.

Despite Future's previous digs at Wilson in his music, she has spoken about her personal growth and the importance of self-love. In the interview, the 37-year-old emphasized the need to prioritize her own well-being and being the best mother she can be.