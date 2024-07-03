Russell Wilson's wife Ciara celebrates "last day of breastfeeding" before heading to Out of This World tour

Russell Wilson is waiting out the month of July for the Pittsburgh Steelers summer camp. His wife Ciara, meanwhile, has waited out a crucial period in her life before resuming her performing duties via Missy Elliott's Out of This World Tour.

The R&B singer wrote posted this on her X.com account:

"Mood: The last day of breastfeeding😭….But tour is 2 Days away! It’s time to celebrate! Cheers"

In the video, Ciara is on a boat wearing a floral dress and shades, with what appears to be a tropical island in the background. She's happily dancing and takes a sip of her drink before showcasing a bottle of rum.

The "last day of breastfeeding" Ciara is referring to is with her youngest daughter Amora Princess, who was born last December.

She and Wilson have two elder children, daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison. Their other son, Future Zahir, is from her past relationship with rapper Future.

How Russell Wilson thinks of his married life with Ciara

The Russell Wilson-Ciara marriage is one of the most star-studded in the NFL world, yet almost no one had gotten insight into what it looked like until this year.

But in April, a month after joining the Steelers, the one-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler spoke to Essence magazine to discuss it:

“When I asked her to marry me, once she said yes, I said, ‘Before we go do this, can we pray? I want to make sure we always put God at the center of it all.’

“And so I think the thing that hopefully exudes from our love is that, listen, love is never perfect. But we continue to try to put God first and pray over each other.”

In that same interview, he expounded on how his faith helped him to remain grounded amidst all his on-and off-field success:

“It keeps you connected to who God is, and what He’s already done, and what He’s about to do for you. It’s knowing there’s always a bigger purpose in life. That’s really important. It inspires me to be the best version of me, so I can inspire somebody else.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara are set to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on July 6. After a one-year courtship and four-month engagement, they were married in 2016 in an English castle.

