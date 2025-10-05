Russell Wilson's wife Ciara drops 3-word reaction as Savannah Banana founder recounts heartfelt memory of Giants QB as "OG Banana"

On Saturday, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara reacted to a video featuring Savannah Bananas founder Jesse Cole talking about her husband. In a recent video shared by the NCAA on its Instagram account, Cole opened up about the friendly nature of Wilson.Cole talked about the time he was playing college football for NC State around 15–16 years ago. He recalled an incident and said:&quot;So Russell was batting first. He was at NC State at that time. So, I was up on the roof and I was like guys, here they're going to announce to just make sure high the five fans on the way down to the field ... So we keep going through all the players and I'm up on the roof and I'm looking out and I see every player on the field except for Russell.&quot;So now I go down and I'm like where is Russell? So I come down the stairs and I look out. He's all the way in the left field grandstand. He was high fiving every kid and every fan in the stadium before entering the field. And that’s, friends, say enough about Russell and who he was and what he stood for.&quot;NCAA shared the video with an overall text that says:&quot;Russell Wilson OG Savannah Bananas&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCiara reacted to the video by resharing it on her Instagram story with a three-word caption,&quot;One of one,&quot; Ciara wrote.Russell Wilson's wife Ciarac (Credits: @ciara Instagram)Russell Wilson's wife is a strong supporter of him. He is playing his first season with the New York Giants this season, and in the last four games, he has recorded 786 passing yards.Russell Wilson's wife Ciara offers a glimpse of their kids' runwayRussell Wilson's wife, Ciara, shared an heartfelt video of her kids on a runway in an Instagram post on Sept. 21.&quot;Pure joy! @DangeRussWilson and I watching our babies and all the precious little ones strut the Runway on Broadway! 🥹✨ Too much cuteness to handle! @3Brand @rookiekids @Macys,&quot; Ciara captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson and Ciara share three kids, while the American singer is also a mother of a son from her previous relationship. The couple became parents for the first time in 2017 to a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson. Their second baby was born in April 2020, and in December 2023, they welcomed their second daughter, Amora Princess Wilson.