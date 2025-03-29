Russell Wilson's wife Ciara embraces 'new beginnings' in NY as QB officially signs with Giants

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara showed her excitement over her husband's move to New York to play with the Giants. After tumultuous stints in Denver and Pittsburgh, the veteran signed with the Giants to try to make them a competitive team.

The situation seems tricky, as the Giants signed Jameis Winston before agreeing to terms with Wilson. They are rumored to be interested in drafting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft, which could give the team three potential starters.

The season is still months away and Ciara is already embracing the New York experience. In a now-deleted story, she celebrated Wilson's arrival in the city.

“What a day,” Ciara said. “Grateful for new beginnings.”

The New York Giants got to work this offseason and added two notable veterans to mentor their young quarterback if they draft one or wait until next season to see what's available.

New York appears to be a more fitting city for Ciara, a successful singer, than Denver and Pittsburgh. The challenge won't be easy for her husband, as the Giants will be under the spotlight next season and as soon as things go wrong, the media will go after anybody they consider responsible for the hypothetical bad results.

Russell Wilson joined the Giants on a one-year, $10.5 million deal that could escalate to $21 million with incentives. The Giants' front office might be playing a longer game with these moves, but we won't know until draft night.

Eli Manning embraces Russell Wilson upon signing with the Giants

While Ciara embraced her arrival in New York, two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning embraced her husband. The former Seattle Seahawks star received a special message from Eli upon his signing with the team.

“You are coming to an unbelievable organization,” Manning said. “So excited that you are here. Can’t wait to see what you are gonna be able to accomplish.”

Russell Wilson and Manning weren't always this cordial, as the former Giants quarterback made a big joke about the Denver Broncos paying their punter the $235 million Wilson agreed to with the AFC West team.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical. I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game," Manning told Front Office Sports in 2022.

The New York Giants are a big question mark for next season, but Ciara and Wilson aren't losing sleep over that.

