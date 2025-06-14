Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, shared a heartfelt post paying tribute to former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis on social media. Lewis passed away on June 11 in Los Angeles after fighting a long battle with breast cancer.

Her sister Lakshmi Emory shared a post on her Facebook on Wednesday, revealing the sad demise of her sister. Following that, Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, also paid tribute to her by sharing a post on her Instagram story. On Thursday, she shared a picture of Ananda with a four-word caption that reads:

"Rest in Paradise Ananda."

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara mourns death of ex-MTV VJ Ananda Lewis/@ciara

Lewis was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, which she announced back in 2020 by sharing a post on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, Lewis' sister Emory penned down a long message remembering her on Facebook. She posted a black and white picture of the former MTV VJ.

"She was my stubborn little sister who shone brightly, loved fiercely and was my number one cheerleader,” Emory wrote (via NEW York Post). “Hard/headed and tender-hearted…smart as a whip…we finished each other’s sentences.”

Ananda Lewis is survived by her son Langston, whom she shared with Harry Smith, the younger brother of American actor Will Smith.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shares motivational post after receiving the Avant-Garde Award

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, received the Avant-Garde Award and, earlier this month on June 4, she shared a post reflecting on the honor along with several pictures on her Instagram account.

She shared a few snaps with her daughter Sienna, along with several pictures of the ceremony. Along with the post, Ciara wrote a heartfelt caption that reads:

"I am incredibly humbled and honored in this moment of receiving the Avant Garde award. It felt so sweet to be amongst so many women whom have also inspired me! @ConnieOrlando congratulations on a beautiful night! @Normani thanks for being there! To all my beautiful Black Queens, remember you are That Girl! Be Avant Garde"

Ciara also shared a picture posing with their elder daughter in a matching outfit. They both donned black pants and a blazer with a black tie and white shirt. She also shared an adorable picture of her daughter carrying a board, which has text that reads:

"Go Ciara 10/10 PS - She is my mom."

Russell Wilson and Ciara share three kids — an elder daughter, Sienna, a son named Win Harrison Wilson, and another daughter, Amora Princess Wilson. She also has a son named Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future.

