New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, paid tribute to actress Diane Keaton following her death at age 79. Keaton, best known for her iconic role as Kay Adams-Corleone in “The Godfather (1972)” and the “The Godfather Part II (1974),” died in California, according to a family spokesperson.Ciara honored Keaton by sharing a post of photos of the actress on the set of The Godfather films on her Instagram story, adding a dove carrying an olive branch emoji.@ciara's IG storyDiane Keaton became famous in the 1970s and became a Hollywood icon, known not only for The Godfather series but also for Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall (1977). Over her five-decade career, she starred in films like “Father of the Bride,” “First Wives Club,” “Reds,” and many Woody Allen classics, including “Manhattan” and “Sleeper.”She was nominated for four Academy Awards and won numerous other honors, including Golden Globe and BAFTA awards. Keaton also explored directing, with her work being played at the Cannes Film Festival.Ciara and Russell Wilson’s acts of kindness have touched many livesCiara and Russell Wilson, who met in 2015 and married in 2016, have shared values that are at the heart of their relationship, including their philanthropic deeds.In September, Wilson visited a children’s hospital following news that he was being benched after three games in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.“With God, nothing is impossible. Grateful for His healing power!!! 🙏🏾,” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese visits are part of a larger mission led by Wilson and Ciara through their non-profit organization, “Why Not You,” which Russell founded in 2014, with Ciara joining the board later on.The foundation is dedicated to empowering youth through education, improving children’s health, and fighting poverty. The foundation has launched youth centers focused on arts, wellness, leadership and education in Atlanta.Russell Wilson has long been active in community work. He regularly visits Seattle Children’s Hospital and has helped raise over $10 million for their “Strong Against Cancer” campaign. His dedication has seen win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020, and the Bart Starr Award in 2022.