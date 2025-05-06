Russell Wilson's wife Ciara pens heartfelt note for Vanessa Bryant on her 43rd birthday

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, celebrated the 43rd birthday of her best friend, Vanessa Bryant. On Monday, the American singer-songwriter shared a picture and a video with Vanessa on Instagram and sent her birthday greetings.
Ciara posted a selfie with the late Kobe Bryant's wife from their vacation in Disneyland last year. The singer was seen wearing a Mickey Mouse cap while Vanessa was posing on her side wearing goggles. Both of them donned a white and blue t-shirt that had popular cartoon characters printed on them.
Sharing the adorable picture, Ciara also penned a heartfelt message for her friend.
"Happy Birthday to my Bestie boo @vanessabryant!! I love you soo much!" Ciara wrote in her IG story's caption.
Ciara also posted a TikTok video on her Instagram story with Vanessa Bryant, along with a caption:
"Never a dull moment @vanessabryant😂😂🥰🥰 Love you so much Birthday queen."
Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are best friends and strong supporters of each other. Last year in November, they spent time together on a vacation with their kids at Disneyland. Moreover, they are even known for actively sharing videos on TikTok.
Apart from Ciara, Vanessa Bryant's other celebrity friends like La La Anthony, Candace Parker and more sent her their birthday greetings.
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara launches "Mother's Day" campaign with daughter Sienna
Last week, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara surprised her fans. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a couple of pictures with her daughter Sienna, revealing her Mother's Day campaign.
The Ecstasy singer collaborated with Chanel Official for a special campaign featuring her daughter. Sharing the post, Ciara wrote in the caption:
"Me and my baby girl Sienna for @ChanelOfficial Mother's Day campaign. So grateful for special moments like this. Proud Mommy"
In the picture, Ciara posed with her 8-year-old daughter in matching black outfits. Ciara and Wilson share three kids together, while the singer also has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
They welcomed their eldest daughter, Sienna, in 2017, and in April 2020, they were blessed with a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson. In December 2023, they had their second daughter, Amora.
