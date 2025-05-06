Russell Wilson's wife Ciara pens heartfelt note for Vanessa Bryant on her 43rd birthday

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, celebrated the 43rd birthday of her best friend, Vanessa Bryant. On Monday, the American singer-songwriter shared a picture and a video with Vanessa on Instagram and sent her birthday greetings.

Ad

Ciara posted a selfie with the late Kobe Bryant's wife from their vacation in Disneyland last year. The singer was seen wearing a Mickey Mouse cap while Vanessa was posing on her side wearing goggles. Both of them donned a white and blue t-shirt that had popular cartoon characters printed on them.

Sharing the adorable picture, Ciara also penned a heartfelt message for her friend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Birthday to my Bestie boo @vanessabryant!! I love you soo much!" Ciara wrote in her IG story's caption.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Still from Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's Instagram story/@ciara

Ciara also posted a TikTok video on her Instagram story with Vanessa Bryant, along with a caption:

Ad

"Never a dull moment @vanessabryant😂😂🥰🥰 Love you so much Birthday queen."

Still from Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's Instagram story/@ciara

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are best friends and strong supporters of each other. Last year in November, they spent time together on a vacation with their kids at Disneyland. Moreover, they are even known for actively sharing videos on TikTok.

Ad

Apart from Ciara, Vanessa Bryant's other celebrity friends like La La Anthony, Candace Parker and more sent her their birthday greetings.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara launches "Mother's Day" campaign with daughter Sienna

Last week, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara surprised her fans. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a couple of pictures with her daughter Sienna, revealing her Mother's Day campaign.

Ad

The Ecstasy singer collaborated with Chanel Official for a special campaign featuring her daughter. Sharing the post, Ciara wrote in the caption:

"Me and my baby girl Sienna for @ChanelOfficial Mother's Day campaign. So grateful for special moments like this. Proud Mommy"

Ad

In the picture, Ciara posed with her 8-year-old daughter in matching black outfits. Ciara and Wilson share three kids together, while the singer also has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

They welcomed their eldest daughter, Sienna, in 2017, and in April 2020, they were blessed with a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson. In December 2023, they had their second daughter, Amora.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"