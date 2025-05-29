Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, reveals how QB helped her find secret to joy after feeling "so overwhelmed"

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, talked about a new perspective she has toward stressed-out life. The American singer and songwriter, in a reel on Instagram account on Wednesday, talked about the conversation she had with her husband about stress.

She mentioned the perspective and motivation of people and also talked about how the NFL star helped her:

"Get this! You ain’t stressed out. … You Blessed out! 🩷 The perspective I needed on a day where I felt so overwhelmed. … I was venting to @DangeRussWilson, and this conversation we had helped me put things all in perspective!

"For whoever needs to hear this, keep going! A reminder that there’s a lot of good in that overwhelming feeling you’re having right now. There’s a season for everything. Count it all Joy! I hope this can help someone the way it helped me. Love CiCi," she added.

During this NFL offseason, Russell Wilson and his wife walked together on the carpet of the Met Gala 2025 this month in matching black and white outfits. The NFL power couple walked hand in hand, and on May 7, Ciara shared a reel showing a glimpse of their outfits.

It was the couple's first Met Gala together. Ciara noted a sweet caption for her husband:

"You make my heart stop @DangeRussWilson. Our 1st Met Gala together"

Russell Wilson wore a white shirt, black coat and matching pants and styled it with an oversized coat and black shoes. Meanwhile, Ciara wore a stylish black and white gown.

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, turns heads at AMAs

On May 26, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara turned heads as she walked on the red carpet at the AMAs. She donned a Bronx and Banco mini dress embellished with beads.

Ciara elegantly styled that with matching white heels and jewelry. She wore bracelets and necklaces. Earlier this week, she shared a reel on Instagram of her looks, with a caption that read:

"Every time I come around ya city..bling bling :)"

Ciara and Wilson have been happily married for almost a decade, having tied the knot in 2016.

They have been strong supporters of each other. While Russell Wilson makes sure to be with his wife and support her in music industry events, Ciara is often seen watching his games and cheering for him. In March, Wilson signed a deal with the Giants, and Ciara was there with him to cheer him.

