Russell Wilson's wife Ciara thanks Giants QB and kids for making her feel "extra special" on Mother’s Day

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara Wilson, took to Instagram on Sunday to express her appreciation for her husband and their kids after she received a special Mother’s Day tribute. The singer and entrepreneur shared a reel featuring the family dressed in coordinated black outfits, dancing and walking a red carpet.
The video included all four of her children: Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, Amora Princess and her eldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with rapper Future. In the caption, Ciara thanked Wilson and the kids for the gesture, writing,
“Thank you @DangeRussWilson and precious babies for rolling out the red carpet for me and making me feel extra special today! I feel so blessed and loved! Happy Mother’s Day to all my mommy’s out there!”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The “Level Up” singer also shared an additional Instagram Story on Monday, where she was seen doing karaoke while her kids danced and sang along, continuing the weekend’s celebration.
Russell Wilson posted a separate tribute on his IG account. His reel, set to the song “Your Love Is Strong,” had clips of his wife with friends and family. In the caption, Wilson praised Ciara as a mother and partner, adding,
“Happy Mother’s Day Ciara! Our babies have the best mom, friend, and role model. You inspire us everyday. Your love is strong! We are so blessed God gave us you. You’re so good at this mom thing… let’s have another. Cheers to the idea of “Cinco!” & Cheers to you for FOREVER being the best Mom! Love, us.”
Ciara responded in the comments, acknowledging the post and adding humor to the moment. She wrote,
"I love you sooo much baby! This campaign you got is strong! I can’t lie! 😂😂😂 In all seriousness, this video is the sweetest. Thanks for always cheering me on and encouraging me as a mommy to our four precious babies, the truth is… I already have Cinco with you 😂😂🥰🥰."
Russell Wilson and Ciara’s posts showed they planned the celebration together, focusing on family and showing love and appreciation for one another.
Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara and Rihanna reunite at Met Gala after 14-year feud
Ciara and Rihanna came face to face at the 2025 Met Gala, 14 years after their public Twitter clash. The two posed for photos at the Met, with Ciara placing a hand on Rihanna’s baby bump. Earlier that day, Rihanna had shared that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child.
Ciara later spoke about the moment on “Sherri,” calling it “sweet.” She said they joked about baby names in Spanish and talked about parenting. The “Goodies” singer also shared that Rihanna had sent her a kind message months ago, saying she was proud of her.
Their past feud began in 2011 after an awkward Fashion Police comment and a heated exchange on Twitter. They later apologized and moved on. This Met Gala reunion was their first public photo together since 2010.
When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know