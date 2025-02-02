Russell Wilson has his say about Pete Carroll's new stint with Raiders

Russell Wilson sidestepped questions about reuniting with his former coach, Pete Carroll, in Las Vegas. The veteran quarterback maintained his commitment to the Pittsburgh Steelers during a media availability at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Wilson and Carroll shared a successful decade in Seattle, including a Super Bowl victory in 2013. Their partnership ended when Wilson moved to Denver but Carroll's recent appointment as Raiders coach sparked reunion speculation.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Sunday, Wilson praised his former mentor while emphasizing his priorities.

"Pete's going to be a great coach, obviously," Wilson said. "He's great at what he does. But I'm focused on the Steelers."

Wilson's future hinges on Pittsburgh's QB decision. Steelers president Art Rooney II wants to re-sign either Wilson or Justin Fields before free agency opens in March. Fields, who posted a 4-2 record when he filled in for an injured Wilson, offers youth at age 26.

Wilson's 2024 performance strengthened his case for the starting role. After returning from a training camp calf injury, he started 11 games. He threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions, completing 63.7% of his passes.

Russell Wilson has more football left in him

Russell Wilson stands among three QBs to surpass 2,400 passing yards in each of their first 13 seasons. His 130 career wins trail only legends Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Brett Favre.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward voiced support for both QBs on Saturday.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but those quarterbacks know what they're doing," Heyward said. "I just hope we find a solution."

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers probed Wilson about Carroll during Pro Bowl festivities.

"He said he's great, he's awesome and he brings a lot of energy to practices," Bowers said.

Wilson highlighted memorable moments from 2024, including a game-winning TD pass to Mike Williams against Washington in Week 10. His "moon ball" deep passes remained a weapon in Pittsburgh's offense. The 10-time Pro Bowler saved special praise for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

"He's an amazing individual. He's one of the greatest of all time," Wilson said.

Wilson's enthusiasm for Pittsburgh contrasts with his measured response about Las Vegas. Carroll acknowledged last week that it's too early to discuss QB options. Their Seattle exit dynamics might also discourage another partnership.

