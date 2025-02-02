NFL Insider doesn't rule out Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll reunion with Raiders

It's been three full seasons since Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll's split after a blockbuster trade which sent the 10-time Pro Bowler to the Denver Broncos in 2022. But it's 2025 and as destiny has it, a potential reunion between the quarterback and his former head coach could be happening.

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to be there next head coach on 24 Jan 2025. Immediately, the 73-year-old set bold timeline of success for the team, emphasizing on wanting to win now.

With the Raiders still unsettled at the quarterback position, there have been questions on who could lead the team? One immediate answer, which has been floated by fans, analysts and former players is pending free agent Russell Wilson.

"I believe that's certainly a feasible outcome," NFL insider Tom Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show, about a possible reunion.

He added:

Knowing Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, they're both competitors. They won a lot of football games together. Pete Carroll, you don't hire a 73-year-old coach to say like, "we're just going to rebuild. We're going to start from zero and draft a rookie quarterback and go through lumps for a couple of years."

"Pete's going to be saying, We gotta win right now. Does that involve Russell Wilson? Does that involve them going after another veteran quarterback? There's not a lot out there in terms of free agency."

What Pete Carroll has said about a reunion with Russell Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders HC Pete Carroll believes it's too early to talk about a reunion with Russell Wilson. Speaking at his introductry presser, he said the team is looking for the puzzle pieces.

"It’s so early, and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces. Free agency hasn’t come yet. That’s the first competitive opportunity that will occur."

The Raiders still have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell on the roster as their quarterbacks. But none have shown the ability to change the direction of the franchise. Carroll will also be looking at the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Raiders hold No. 6 pick, to draft a quarterback.

"The draft is coming. We’ll have that opportunity. I can’t tell you right now. I could guess, but it would just be a guess,” Carroll said.

The Raiders have been linked with two top quarterback prospects in Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami. They will also have the chance to bring in a veteran in the free agency, with Wilson being highly speculated.

