Russell Wilson sends 3-word message as "then and now" photos of veteran QB surfaces ahead of his Year 14 preseason opener vs. Bills

Russell Wilson is headed into his 14th season in the NFL. He is set to play for his third team in three seasons, looking to help the New York Giants bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season.The quarterback reshared a post on Wednesday on his Instagram story that showed his age progression from his first season to present. He added a caption to the &quot;then and now&quot; photo about how much has happened throughout those years to get to where he is.&quot;Had to walk a whole lot of miles to get here,&quot; Wilson wrote.Wilson showed his growth from his first year of NFL to the current season (image credit: instagram.dangerusswilson)Wilson played 11 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 after starting the campaign on the IL with a calf injury. He threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Steelers made it to the playoffs but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.Meanwhile, the Giants won just three games last year. It was a turbulent campaign for the team, parting ways with Daniel Jones midseason.Russell Wilson had special Sunday brunch with sonsRussell Wilson is focused on getting the New York Giants offense ready for the regular season. He took time on Sunday for a special brunch with his sons in New York during the team's off day from training camp.The 2014 Super Bowl champion shared a selfie in a booth at a restaurant. Wilson was next to his stepson, Future, and younger son, Win, all flashing big smiles.&quot;Sunday Brunch with my Boyz!&quot; Wilson wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWilson and his wife, Ciara, have been married since 2016, and along with 11-year-old Future, have four children. They have an eight-year-old daughter named Sienna, their son Win just turned five-years-old and their youngest daughter, Amora, is one year old.