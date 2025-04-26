On Friday, Russell Wilson posted a message on his Instagram story, congratulating Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart after the New York Giants picked them in the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants' official account shared a post that was captioned, "Your newest New York Giants," and Wilson reshared it.

“Congrats fellas, let’s go win," Wilson wrote.

Russell Wilson sends 5-word message after Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart get picked by Giants (image credit: instagram/dangerusswilson)

Carter was selected at No. 3. There was talk during the draft that he might go No. 1, but New York got him without giving up its chance to pick a quarterback. After a tough 3-14 season, the team is hoping Carter can help turn things around. Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are under pressure to improve the team this year.

New York also traded back into the first round to pick former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. This gives the team more options at the position for the future.

During Carter's intro, former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor told him he won't give up his retired No. 56 jersey. Instead, Taylor told him to focus on being his own player. He encouraged Carter to make his mark in the league without worrying about comparisons to him.

“He has to be the player that he is,” Taylor said on Thursday, via SESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “He can’t be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark. It’s up to him.”

Carter hasn’t decided on his jersey number yet, since No. 56 is retired and his college No. 11 is also off-limits.

Giants name Russell Wilson starter for spring practices

New York announced who’ll lead the quarterback room heading into offseason activities. Giants general manager Joe Schoen confirmed that Russell Wilson will take first-team reps during spring practices.

New York signed the veteran quarterback to a one-year $10.5 million deal after his 2024 season with the Steelers. Negotiations reportedly continued for over a week following his visit before they finalized the deal.

Wilson completed last season with 214 of 336 passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, helping Pittsburgh to a 6-5 record in his starts and earning his 10th Pro Bowl selection.

Jameis Winston, who signed a two-year $8 million contract, will also compete for playing time. He started seven games for Cleveland last season, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with an 80.6 passer rating.

While Wilson is set to lead early, the Giants’ quarterback competition could continue into the summer months.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

