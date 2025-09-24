Russell Wilson sends 5-word message to Ciara showing support after Jaxson Dart replaces All-Pro QB for Giants starting role

After losing his starting spot to Jaxson Dart on Tuesday, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson shared a sweet moment with his family on Instagram. He reposted his wife Ciara's Instagram post and their four kids at MetLife Stadium, and wrote:

“My why! Love you guys🖤”

The All-Pro QB added music, “Joy In The Morning” by Tauren Wells.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson)

Wilson had a rough start to the season with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Fans also booed him during the Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, his replacement, Dart, had a strong preseason with 372 yards, three touchdowns and a 68% completion rate.

Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen made the switch, hoping to fix the team’s 0-3 start. Dart’s first test will be facing the Chargers’ top defense in Week 4.

Russell Wilson posts cryptic response as Giants promote Jaxson Dart to starting QB

After the Giants announced that rookie Jaxson Dart would replace Russell Wilson in Week 4 as QB1, the former Super Bowl champion shared a Bible verse from Ephesians 3:20:

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.”

Wilson signed with the Giants on March 27, agreeing to a one-year, $10.5 million deal. Wilson joined the Giants to play with wide receiver Malik Nabers, calling him "a superstar" on "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" on May 29.

He also praised coach Brian Daboll, saying:

“Brilliant mind … I had a great appreciation of how he sees the game.”

Wilson was brought in as a veteran stopgap, giving the Giants time to develop rookie Jaxson Dart, who was drafted 25th in 2025. The team had moved on from Daniel Jones and needed short-term stability while grooming their future starter.

