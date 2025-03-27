Russell Wilson sends 5-word message to Giants after officially signing $21,000,000 deal

Russell Wilson is now officially a New York Giant, having signed his one-year, $21-million contract on Wednesday after a free-agency search by the organization that was heavily covered in the media. And in his true first words since signing, he expressed his joy at signing for his new team.

He wrote on his social media account:

"Honored to be a Giant. (salute, football, and blue heart emojis)"

Expand Tweet

In an official statement released by the organization, he said:

"Some of my most fond memories of this game that I've poured my heart and soul into every day have happened right here at MetLife Stadium. I'm excited to create some more memories with some amazing teammates and really for this fanbase."

In his introductory press conference, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback was blunt about what he expected to be - a starter, with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito representing his only competition so far. He also addressed the possibility of the Giants adding another quarterback in next month's Draft:

"We will make sure that he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality. But for me, it's about the process of winning. I'm focused on winning, what I can do as a quarterback of the New York Giants to help us win and to do everything that we can to lead."

Russell Wilson praises Aaron Rodgers after Giants reportedly pass up on multiple-time MVP

Besides Russell Wilson, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen had also reportedly met with Aaron Rodgers with the aim of making him their starting quarterback. However, negotiations between the two sides ultimately collapsed, just as they did with the Minnesota Vikings.

And now, as the Pittsburgh Steelers, the last team on the multiple-time MVP's wishlist, await his decision, his former rival has nothing but praise for him. In that same presser, Wilson called Rodgers a "tremendous football player":

"He's done some amazing things in this league. I've been fortunate to be able to do some great things, too. And really what I'm focused on is right now and what we can do here. That's been my focus since I've signed and everything else. And also, too, along the way is finding a place that continues to believe in you."

Wilson's first appearance in Giants camp is expected to be on April 21, when teams with returning head coaches begin their spring workouts.

