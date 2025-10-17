Russell Wilson sends flirty 4-word message as wife Ciara recaps candid memories with Giants QB in latest IG recap

Russell Wilson reacted to his wife Ciara's Instagram post with a romantic message. The American singer shared a slew of pictures in a post on social media on Thursday. She posted glimpses of her life lately, including a snap with her husband.

The fourth slide of the post had an adorable picture of the couple posing in a parking lot. Ciara tightly hugged her husband in the snap and posted the photos with a sweet caption.

"Never had to do too much," she wrote.

The New York Giants quarterback reacted in the comments section.

"Love you Mrs. mine @Ciara 😍" he wrote.

Ciara wore a baggy, oversized blue and white New York Giants jacket in the snap. She paired it with black skinny jeans. However, what caught attention in her look were her boots. She wore fluffy white boots, while her husband wore a black jacket with a fur woolen collar and cream pants paired with white shoes.

Ciara shared several snaps, and in the last slide of the post, she added a quote that said:

“having my way. The end.”

Russell Wilson reacts to Ciara’s ‘low dance challenge’ with their kids

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara has released her new song "Low" in collaboration with Diamond Platnumz, and her "Low Dance Challenge" is going viral on the internet. On Oct. 1, she shared a short reel with her kids performing the challenge and, in the caption, hilariously wrote that their young daughter Amora can “go the lowest in the family.”

Ciara did the challenge with her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, her son Win Harrison Wilson, her younger daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, and their dog, Bronco, who was also in the video. However, while doing the challenge, Amora fell to the ground, and the singer mentioned that in the caption.

Russell Wilson reacted to it in the comment section.

"Win trying to hit that “CiCi Matrix” 🤣 Sienna is on it just like her a momma… and watch out for baby girl Amora! 😍 @ciara," he wrote.

Wilson and Ciara share three kids, while the singer is also a mother to son Future Zahir Wilburn from her past relationship with rapper Future. She and Wilson welcomed their elder daughter in 2017 and their son in 2020. Their daughter, Amora, was born in 2023.

