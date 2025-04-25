Russell Wilson sends message to Abdul Carter after Giants draft Penn State star with No. 3 pick

The New York Giants picked Abdul Carter, a top defender from Penn State, as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter was one of the best players in college football, winning big awards like All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

After the Giants shared the news on Instagram, QB Russell Wilson showed his excitement by reposting the announcement on his account's story. Tagging Abdul Carter, he added three fuming face emojis.

Russell Wilson shares his excitement. Source: Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson

Russell Wilson joined the Giants earlier in 2025. The team signed him for one year, with a contract worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed.

Speaking to reporters after he was picked, Abdul Carter shared his thoughts on playing for the New York Giants.

"We're going to be dominant," he said (via Bleacher Report). New York, I’m coming. You’re gonna get the best out of me."

How will Abdul Carter help the Giants?

Abdul Carter is expected to make a big difference for the New York Giants' defense. Last season at Penn State, Carter made 23.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and had 12 sacks. He is fast and powerful. Thus, Abdul will help the Giants get to the quarterback more often.

He will work well with other strong players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence.

Carter has played both as a linebacker and a pass rusher. This means the Giants can use him in different ways on defense. He’s similar to Micah Parsons of the Cowboys, who can attack from many positions.

People call Carter a “blue-chip” player, which means he’s one of the best in the draft. Some even compare him to NFL star Von Miller because of how he takes over games.

