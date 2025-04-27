Russell Wilson was signed by the New York Giants during the free agency period this year to help address their quarterback situation. He clearly took an interest in what the franchise did during the 2025 NFL Draft this weekend and was apparently involved in the process.

Following the Giants selection of offensive line prospect Marcus Mbow, Wilson went on his personal X account to share his opinion. In fact, he did so in a quoted reply to Mbow's mom, who thanked the quarterback for allegedly reaching out her directly.

Wilson stated:

"Excited to play with him and the rest of the fellas! Go Giants!"

His post was in reply to Beth Mbow saying:

"We are all so thrilled that Marcus will be playing with you. Thanks for the call today!"

According to Mbow, she received a call from Wilson, presumably welcoming her son to New York. Marcus Mbow brings some depth to the Gaints' offensive line and he even has a chance to start at guard during his rookie season. If he does, one of his jobs will be protecting the quarterback, which could be Russell Wilson, but he will seemingly have competgition for the starting role.

Russell Wilson outlook with Giants amid crowded QB room

Russell Wilson

The New York Giants have completely restructured their quarterback room during the 2025 NFL offseason amid head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen rumored to be in the hot seat. They moved on from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock last year, but re-signed Tommy DeVito on a new deal.

They then used the free agency period to sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, potentially creating a competition for the starting role this season. This situation got even more complicated during the 2025 NFL Draft after the Giants traded back up into the first round to select Jaxson Dart late on Day 1.

The entire process clearly demonstrates that New York has put a major emphasis on solving their ongoing quarterback issues this year. Wilson currently appears to be the front-runner to be the initial starter, but Winston could potentially challenge him for that role as well.

DeVito likely represents a depth option at this point, while Dart is the wild card in the room. Quarterbacks picked in the first round are often expected to play during their rookie seasons, so even if Wilson is the starter to open the year, he will likely need to perform well in order to hold off Dart.

