The Grammy Award-winning singer, Ciara Wilson, turned 38 on October 25. Russell Wilson celebrated her wife's birthday and penned a love-filled message for her on Twitter.

The couple has been together for almost eight years. In this eight-year span, the two married each other and had two children together. The "This Is How We Roll" singer is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband.

The starting quarterback, who is always supportive of her wife's ventures, wrote a special message for her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Happy Birthday to my Queen, [Ciara Wilson].

You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife. We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family."

"God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!!"

"I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson."

Ciara and Russell Wilson's charitable act drew heaps of praise from fans

The NFL couple is not only famous for being remarkable in their individual careers, but they are also famous for giving back to their local community while the former Super Bowl winner played for the Seattle Seahawks.

They have closely worked with children's hospitals and other organizations. They also helped many families during the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus in 2020. Recently, the Wilsons posted a video on their Instagram accounts where they presented ten checks, each worth $100,000, to charitable foundations across Colorado.

Russell Wilson and his wife expressed that they felt grateful for being part of this selfless deed. They donated money to foundations ranging from education to home equality, youth, social justice, and food security.

"We are forever grateful for the opportunity to impact our youth! $1 Million donated to our Denver, Colorado Community with our @whynotyoufdn & @commonspirithealth! Today, we celebrated ten deserving organizations, which will each receive $100,000 to support their remarkable work in health equity, education, food security, social justice, and support for children and youth."

Hence, this is how Russell Wilson and Ciara continue to leave their impact on communities.