"Future hid in the bushes as soon as Russ pulled up" - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson's surprise visit to meet wife Ciara

Russell Wilson needs to cut us men some slack because he is putting us all to shame. Beloved in his former home of Seattle, thanks to his exploits on the field and his community fundraising efforts off of it, and now he is the new poster boy in Denver, fresh off a visit to a local children’s hospital. Russ is considered one of the most popular players in the league.

Despite his hectic schedule, he still had time to rack up the "husband points" by making a surprise visit to see his wife, who was on a photoshoot, to present her with an extravagant bouquet of flowers.

Those skeptical among us may be quick to point out that this was all conveniently caught off camera, but NFL fans have given him the benefit of the doubt....well a small minority have; the rest have mocked him mercilously on Twitter.

Some users went straight for the jugular with a meme relating to Ciara's ex-partner Future, whose past relationship has been making headlines recently:

While some on Twitter were made to feel a little bit uncomfortable with Wilson's public show of affection, with the neck kisses a particular point of contention:

Ciara's reaction to her husband's surprise appearance did not convince everyone, and there was a lot of discussion on the subject:

Lots of fans were dismissive of the Broncos QB's loving gesture, stating that it was nothing more than a scripted publicity stunt:

There was, however, a vast amount of support for the couple, whose relationship has been under the microscope recently, thanks to comments made by outside parties:

The recent controversy involving Ciara, Russell Wilson and Future

The couple's relationship recently hit the headlines for different reasons, following comments made by former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, who had the following to say on "The Pivot" podcast about the couple:

"If Russell didn’t have that bread, Ciara wouldn’t be with him. Ciara, she has a good situation. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. It’s a type. Everybody has a type… and I love him on the field, but he’s f–king square.

Though Crowder would later retract his comments in relation to Ciara, he stuck by his assertion that Russ was, in fact, a "square." Wilson is also a stepdad to Future's eight-year-old son, and the podcaster's comments sparked a fierce debate online with fans seemingly picking sides between Team Wilson and Team Future.

Whether Russ is a square or not, who knows. But if being square helps you achieve half of what he has in his life, then sign me up.

