Relationship still sour between Russell Wilson and his former HC Pete Carroll as Broncos QB takes dig at Seahawks coach following SNF win

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks parted ways this offseason after a decade together. However, there still seems to be some animosity between the now-Denver Broncos quarterback and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The quarterback discussed his pass to wide receiver Kendall Hinton in the fourth quarter of their 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers:

"I went left. I guess I can still go left."

On the surface, the comment seemed innocuous. But it can be traced back to when the Broncos faced the Seahawks in Week 1. After the Seahawks' 17- 16 win, Carroll said that Seattle's defensive strategy included making Wilson move to his left. He said that stats show that Russell Wilson is much less successful throwing while moving to his left.

Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks' win over Denver in Week 1 that their defensive game plan included an emphasis on forcing Wilson to move to his left, because the numbers showed he's much less effective throwing while moving to his left.



Russell Wilson on his throw to Kendall Hinton on third-and-10 on the go-ahead drive:

"I went left. I guess I can still go left."

In that loss to the Seahawks, Wilson went 29 of 42 for 340 yards passing and a touchdown. Despite the Broncos' 2 -1 record, Wilson has struggled a bit in 2022.

Russell Wilson's stats thus far this season

Russell Wilson (l) - Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is off to a slow start compared to his previous years. He has 743 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception thus far in 2022. In the first three games last season with Seattle, he had 884 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient has a quarterback rating of 83.2. This is 22nd in the NFL amongst quarterbacks this season. Only three times in his NFL career has Wilson finished a season with a quarterback rating of under 100.

Denver gave Wilson a $235 million extension this offseason, keeping him tied to the franchise for seven more years. The 33-year-old is looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. If that is to happen, he will have to improve his numbers substantially. The AFC West also houses the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. All of whom are extremely tough opposition.

We'll see if Wilson can lead the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season over the coming months.

