Russell Wilson did not want to leave Steelers before joining Giants, insider claims

NFL insider Gerry Dulac revealed on X that quarterback Russell Wilson did not want to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the New York Giants.

Ad

On Tuesday, Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Giants worth $21 million, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal also includes $10.5 million guaranteed by New York.

On Wednesday, Dulac explained how Wilson had been hoping for a contract extension from the Steelers this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Russell Wilson wanted to remain with the Steelers, right up till the end, before he agreed to a deal with the Giants, per sources." Dulac wrote.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the report has not been officially verified by Wilson, it is not surprising to hear that Wilson wanted to remain with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has consistently made the playoffs over the past decade, has one of the best coaches in NFL history and recently invested heavily into the wide receiver position.

The Steelers offensive unit now features star WRs DK Metcalf and George Pickens, as well as talented TE Pat Freiermuth and RB Jaylen Warren. As a result, the situation is a great one for any QB.

Ad

However, after finishing the campaign with only 2,482 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns, it is evident that the Steelers did not think that Wilson was the individual to get the most out of this talented offensive group, as on display by Pittsburgh choosing not to extend him despite the apparent interest.

Can Russell Wilson succeed with the New York Giants?

Although he is leaving a great situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Giants have some elite-level players looking for a QB to help turn the franchise in the right direction.

Ad

Wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had great rookie seasons for the Giants in 2024. Nabers set the NFL record for most receptions in a single season by a rookie WR.

With the addition of a talented QB in Russel Wilson, one known for his long ball capabilities, Nabers can develop even further as a player in the NFL and become one of the best WRs in the league going forward.

As a result, despite the reports of his desire to stay in Pittsburgh, Wilson has the talent to revitalize the Giants and drastically improve their offensive unit next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.